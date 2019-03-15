Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Sells $691,200.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $581,100.00.
- On Wednesday, February 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $545,400.00.
- On Thursday, February 21st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $546,000.00.
- On Friday, February 15th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $539,700.00.
- On Thursday, February 7th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $513,600.00.
- On Friday, February 1st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $471,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $450,300.00.
- On Friday, January 25th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $442,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 17th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $437,100.00.
- On Wednesday, January 9th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $458,400.00.
Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $22.79 on Friday. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.89.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after buying an additional 48,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Yext by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Yext by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.
Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
