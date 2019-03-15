Yext (YEXT) & Upwork (UPWK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $228.28 million 10.07 -$74.84 million ($0.76) -29.99 Upwork $253.35 million 8.59 -$19.91 million ($0.38) -53.68

Upwork has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -34.74% -104.67% -41.65% Upwork N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yext and Upwork, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 5 0 2.57 Upwork 0 2 3 0 2.60

Yext currently has a consensus target price of $22.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Given Upwork’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Yext.

Summary

Upwork beats Yext on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

