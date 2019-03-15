Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 322.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.