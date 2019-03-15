Zacks: Analysts Expect CorMedix Inc (CRMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will report $240,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. CorMedix reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $750,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $430,000.00 to $6.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CorMedix.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of CRMD opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorMedix (CRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.