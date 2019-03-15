Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dorian LPG reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dorian LPG.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPG shares. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

NYSE LPG opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,177,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

