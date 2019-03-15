Zacks: Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.66. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $756.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.99.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $2,270,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,748.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $111,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,603.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,048. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.3% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 352,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,267,000 after purchasing an additional 102,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 477,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $621,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.76%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

