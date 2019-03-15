Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will report $137.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.05 million and the highest is $137.17 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $140.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $572.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $566.29 million to $579.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $582.17 million, with estimates ranging from $575.90 million to $588.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $13.00 price target on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock remained flat at $$11.38 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 686,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

