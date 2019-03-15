Zacks: Analysts Set $28.00 Target Price for Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. BidaskClub lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $294,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citi Trends by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 55,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.47. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, including fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional and decorative home products, as well as beauty products, books, and toys.

