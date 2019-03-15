Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Akamai Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $72.47. 1,363,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,984. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 24,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,790,047.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,678.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $697,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,765 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,218,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 4,675 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Kresge Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

