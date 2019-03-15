Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will announce $20.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.22 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted sales of $21.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year sales of $84.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.88 million to $86.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $87.97 million, with estimates ranging from $83.16 million to $92.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $40.00 to $3.71 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

NYSE CORR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $36.74. 86,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,520. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $468.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th.

In related news, CEO David J. Schulte purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,252.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey E. Fulmer purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, with a total value of $27,752.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,766.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the third quarter valued at $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

