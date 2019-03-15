Zacks: Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.10 Million

Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $547.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.21 million and the highest is $552.20 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $533.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.39 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.12% and a net margin of 22.74%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on F5 Networks to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on F5 Networks to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair cut F5 Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.05.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.69. 908,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,006. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $199.71.

In other F5 Networks news, VP Kara Lynn Sprague sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $112,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $182,702.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,366.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,469 shares of company stock worth $2,339,402 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 639,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,430,000 after acquiring an additional 370,827 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,478 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

