Zacks: Brokerages Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) to Post -$3.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post earnings per share of ($3.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.66). SAGE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($12.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.71) to ($10.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($10.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.03) to ($7.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.45.

SAGE stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,031. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.92. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $188.82.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CFO Kimi Iguchi sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.93, for a total value of $4,011,601.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $1,011,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,995.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,615 shares of company stock worth $17,419,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after buying an additional 109,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

