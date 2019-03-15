Zacks: Brokerages Set $81.00 Target Price for Novanta Inc (NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $81.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novanta an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

In related news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $405,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Novanta by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.33. 291,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Novanta has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

