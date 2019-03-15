Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.19 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.73% and a negative net margin of 490.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $155,299.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $20,655.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne Powell sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $28,236.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,236.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,488 shares of company stock worth $434,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 294,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $23,356,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.