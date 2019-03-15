Zacks Investment Research Lowers DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of DVDCY stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.64.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.