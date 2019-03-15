Zacks Investment Research Lowers QCR (QCRH) to Sell

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QCRH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. QCR has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in QCR by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in QCR by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QCR by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

