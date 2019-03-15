Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) to “Hold”

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of BPMP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 363,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $22.98.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 114.27% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 139.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

