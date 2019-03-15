Zacks Investment Research Upgrades T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Hold

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Shares of TTOO opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.87. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.16.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 487.17% and a negative return on equity of 336.09%. Analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcdonough sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $27,330.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,349.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 34,587 shares of company stock worth $117,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,769,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 121,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 128,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,621,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 128,724 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 35.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 132,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

