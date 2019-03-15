Zacks: Systemax Inc. (SYX) Given $34.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $34.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYX shares. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Systemax from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Systemax by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Systemax in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Systemax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,041,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Systemax during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 152,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,719. The firm has a market cap of $758.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.07. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products. Its Industrial Products Group segment sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance, furniture and office, HVAC/R and fans, workbench and shop desks, safety and security, outdoor and grounds maintenance, tools and instruments, office and school supplies, plumbing and pumps, packaging and supplies, electrical and lighting, food service and appliances, raw materials and building supplies, motors and power transmission, pneumatics and hydraulics, medical and laboratory equipment, metalworking and cutting tools, vehicle maintenance, and fasteners and hardware in North America.

