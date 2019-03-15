Zacks: UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:UFPT remained flat at $$34.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $246.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.48.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitchell Rock sold 17,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $563,241.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,167.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 52.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 119,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 42,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

