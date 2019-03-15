Zero Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Zero has a market capitalization of $329,805.00 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Zero has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.01360199 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00345133 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00153253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015657 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00027023 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002803 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 5,530,680 coins and its circulating supply is 5,462,245 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

