ZeusCrowdfunding Price Down 93.1% Over Last Week (ZEUS)

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. ZeusCrowdfunding has a total market cap of $209,603.00 and $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 93.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeusCrowdfunding is zeusnetwork.io. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus.

Buying and Selling ZeusCrowdfunding

ZeusCrowdfunding can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusCrowdfunding should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

