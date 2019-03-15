Zippie (ZIPT) Reaches Market Cap of $421,992.00

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Zippie has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zippie token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. Zippie has a market capitalization of $421,992.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00386956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.01695909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00237693 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

