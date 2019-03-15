Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Director Sells $3,179,400.00 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Roger Hawley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $3,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,798.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 551,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,541. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 51.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,203,000 after buying an additional 1,798,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,184,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,771,000 after acquiring an additional 664,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 65.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,546,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Director Sells $3,179,400.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/15/zogenix-inc-zgnx-director-sells-3179400-00-in-stock.html.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.