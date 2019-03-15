ZoomAway Travel (ZMA) Stock Price Down 20%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA)’s share price dropped 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 221,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 171,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

