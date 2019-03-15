Zumiez (ZUMZ) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.13)-(0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $202-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.08 million.Zumiez also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $-0.13–0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.62%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

