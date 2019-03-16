$0.07 EPS Expected for Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $7.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $873.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.90 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.77. The company had a trading volume of 518,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,046. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $85.81 and a 12 month high of $153.30.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

