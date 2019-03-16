$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $346,264.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $590,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $2,065,270. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,289,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $211,103,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,105,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,438,000 after purchasing an additional 76,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,105,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,438,000 after purchasing an additional 76,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $56.64. 293,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

