$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Criteo SA (CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Criteo reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $271.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,571. Criteo has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,373 shares of company stock valued at $307,931. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Criteo by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

