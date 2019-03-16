-$1.06 EPS Expected for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will announce earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Portola Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($3.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upped their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles J. Homcy sold 64,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $1,195,096.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,255. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.37.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

