$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $170.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.99 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on STMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $234,925.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,440. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 863.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

STMP traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,027. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Stamps.com has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $285.74.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

