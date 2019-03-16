$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,777. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

