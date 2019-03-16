$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Atmos Energy posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $877.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.71 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,741,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 159,027 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,233,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,189,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,186,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,485,000 after purchasing an additional 368,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.51. 2,586,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $102.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

