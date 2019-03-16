1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Sidoti lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

FLWS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 664,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.92. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.50 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Analysts forecast that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $17,121,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $34,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,388.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 900.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 137,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 93,520 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

