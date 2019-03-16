10,068 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,037,789.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $111,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

