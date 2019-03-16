11,086 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,099,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 247,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $23.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

MRO opened at $17.27 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

