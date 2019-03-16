11,409 Shares in Innoviva Inc (INVA) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $3,447,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 179.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,026,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 659,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Hulme acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $89,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $491,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

INVA opened at $14.16 on Friday. Innoviva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 34.92 and a current ratio of 34.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 151.36% and a negative return on equity of 508.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

