1,198 Shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $23,031,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

CTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Northcoast Research set a $38.00 price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

