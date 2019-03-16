$123.35 Million in Sales Expected for CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post sales of $123.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.81 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $85.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $495.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $499.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $511.73 million, with estimates ranging from $501.14 million to $532.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CCLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of CSI Compressco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. CSI Compressco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

In related news, President Owen Serjeant bought 22,700 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $48,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 165,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 161,467 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 82,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.26. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

