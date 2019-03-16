143,455 Shares in BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 339.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKT opened at $5.83 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

