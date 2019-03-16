14,679 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.18 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $479,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $740,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $145,967.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:H opened at $72.38 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

