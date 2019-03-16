$156.11 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial Inc (AX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will post $156.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.10 million and the highest is $160.46 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $140.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $495.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.10 million to $503.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $593.60 million, with estimates ranging from $563.69 million to $609.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $109.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AX. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $30.43 on Friday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

