$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc (GIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. CGI also reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. CGI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $149,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 138,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,880. CGI has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

