$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $10.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Leidos by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Leidos has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $72.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

