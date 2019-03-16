$237.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pra Group Inc (PRAA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $237.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.87 million and the lowest is $232.08 million. Pra Group posted sales of $223.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $978.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $958.84 million to $992.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pra Group.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Pra Group in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 1,529,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.84. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pra Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pra Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pra Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Pra Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

