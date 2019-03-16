2,637 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Purchased by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,637 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $621,654,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xilinx by 12,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,845 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 759,502.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,790,415 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $303,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 115.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,431 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $345,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $89,131,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $127.70.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xilinx to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/2637-shares-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx-purchased-by-aviance-capital-management-llc.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.