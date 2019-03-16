2,693 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Purchased by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 723,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

