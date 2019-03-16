31,000 Shares in Bank Ozk (OZK) Purchased by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 1,681.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of OZK opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.08 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

