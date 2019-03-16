331,800 Shares in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Acquired by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 331,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Renal Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Svb Leerink downgraded American Renal Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.46 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded American Renal Associates to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Renal Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

NYSE:ARA opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.13. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

