3,761 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Purchased by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,761 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Andrew F. Cates acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.27 per share, for a total transaction of $98,173.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $644,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,154,576.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $119.08 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/3761-shares-in-pioneer-natural-resources-pxd-purchased-by-menta-capital-llc.html.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.